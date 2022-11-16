Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Polish broadcaster ZET reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources, that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland.

Two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, the broadcaster said.

Two people were killed in the incident, the police and the army are working on the scene of the incident, it said.

The prime minister of Poland convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers after reports of missiles falling on the territory of the country, spokesman Piotr Muller said.