UrduPoint.com

Polish Medical Council Resigns En Masse Due To Disagreements With Gov't On Health Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Polish Medical Council Resigns en Masse Due to Disagreements With Gov't on Health Policies

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Thirteen out of 17 members of the Polish Medical Council on COVID-19 in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's office handed in their resignations on Friday over discrepancies between medical recommendations and the authorities' actions.

In a statement, medical experts say the council has been repeatedly accused of failing to have an impact on the government's actions in tackling the pandemic. Meanwhile, the body witnessed an increasing tolerance of the government towards groups denying the threat of COVID-19 or downplaying the importance of vaccination.

"The discrepancies between scientific and medical assumptions and practices became particularly acute amid very limited actions ahead of the autumn wave and the threat of the Omicron variant, despite the expected huge number of fatalities," the statement said.

The Governmental Information Center of Poland said that following the resignation of council members, the consultation role of the body will be revamped.

The council, devoted to COVID-19 issues, was set up in November 2020 by the head of the council of ministers to analyze and assess the situation in the country, develop suggestions, and draft corresponding legal acts.

Since March 2020, Poland has logged over 100,000 fatalities related to COVID-19. To date, over 56% of almost 38 million Poles have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poland March November 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

9 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in ..

Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in Europe - Novak

9 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resu ..

Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resume After Protests - Interior M ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to ..

Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to Create Pretext for Ukraine In ..

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - ..

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - President's Office

9 minutes ago
 National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.