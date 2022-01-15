WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Thirteen out of 17 members of the Polish Medical Council on COVID-19 in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's office handed in their resignations on Friday over discrepancies between medical recommendations and the authorities' actions.

In a statement, medical experts say the council has been repeatedly accused of failing to have an impact on the government's actions in tackling the pandemic. Meanwhile, the body witnessed an increasing tolerance of the government towards groups denying the threat of COVID-19 or downplaying the importance of vaccination.

"The discrepancies between scientific and medical assumptions and practices became particularly acute amid very limited actions ahead of the autumn wave and the threat of the Omicron variant, despite the expected huge number of fatalities," the statement said.

The Governmental Information Center of Poland said that following the resignation of council members, the consultation role of the body will be revamped.

The council, devoted to COVID-19 issues, was set up in November 2020 by the head of the council of ministers to analyze and assess the situation in the country, develop suggestions, and draft corresponding legal acts.

Since March 2020, Poland has logged over 100,000 fatalities related to COVID-19. To date, over 56% of almost 38 million Poles have been fully vaccinated.