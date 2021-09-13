UrduPoint.com

Polish Medical Staff Set Up Tents Outside Government Building To Protest Low Salaries

Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Poland's health care sector employees set up tents outside the cabinet building in Warsaw to protest their working conditions, including low salaries, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Several thousands medical workers took to the streets in the Polish capital on Saturday, pressing the government to increase spending on health care up to 8% of the national GDP, as well as demanding the law on the minimum wage be amended and an adequate number of non-medical support and administrative personnel hired.

Demonstrators set up around fifteen tents on Monday and brought posters that said "We are acting for the benefit of the patient," "Patients are at risk.

Police officers are refraining from interfering in the rally for now.

The tent demonstration followed a meeting between Health Minister Adam Niedzielski and protest leaders. The talks lasted several minutes before ending in a fiasco. The organizers were angered by the fact that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki skipped the meeting. His participation was a prerequisite demanded by the protesters for the negotiations.

