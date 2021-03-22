UrduPoint.com
Polish Medics To Vaccinate NATO HQ Staff In Brussels With AstraZeneca Shots - Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Polish Medics to Vaccinate NATO HQ Staff in Brussels With AstraZeneca Shots - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Polish medical workers will vaccinate NATO headquarters staff in Brussels with AstraZeneca coronavirus shots, the national government said on Sunday.

"We were officially invited by NATO to have Polish medical teams carry out vaccinations at the alliance headquarters in Brussels," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.

The Polish leader added that the mission is important, because "NATO is an organization that ensures security for about a billion people in the world."

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked Poland for "readiness to support COVID-19 vaccination at NATO HQ."

Poland's chief of the chancellery and vaccination commissioner, Michal Dworczyk, said that a group of Polish doctors, nurses and paramedics will depart for Brussels on Thursday to "inoculate about 3,500 people with the AstraZeneca vaccine from our resources."

