Polish Mercenaries in Ukraine Suffer Heavy Casualties - Putin

Polish mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine and suffer heavy casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Warsaw is hiding this information from Polish citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Polish mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine and suffer heavy casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Warsaw is hiding this information from Polish citizens.

"Polish mercenaries are really fighting there ... and they are suffering heavy losses. They really hide them (from their own population), but the losses are serious," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.