Polish Military Crimes Against Refugees Should Be Investigated - Russian Foreign Ministry

Published December 30, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia supports the need for an international investigation into crimes of the Polish military against refugees at the border with Belarus, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Of course, the statements ... of a Polish serviceman about the involvement of the Polish military in the killings of refugees are very serious and they require ... a thorough international investigation," Zakharova said during a briefing.

