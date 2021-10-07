UrduPoint.com

Polish Military Helicopters To Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Ministry

Poland will deploy military helicopters to guard its border with Belarus and prevent illegal migrant crossings, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Poland will deploy military helicopters to guard its border with Belarus and prevent illegal migrant crossings, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"Ensuring the impenetrability of the border with Belarus is currently the key task of the Polish armed forces and the border guard. Border police officers are already supported by about 3,000 soldiers. In the coming days, military helicopters will carry out air patrols along the Belarusian-Polish border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have reported an influx of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration in order destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sanctions.

Belarus has denied these accusations and said it simply lacks resources to control migration effectively.

To address the situation, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus, and deployed army and police to protect the national border.

In September 2021, the Polish border guard recorded 7,535 attempts to cross the border from Belarus illegally. For the entirety of 2020, there were only 120 such attempts.

Related Topics

Army Police Twitter European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia September Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

1 minute ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

1 minute ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

1 hour ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting ..

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for ..

43 minutes ago
 84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last ..

84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last 24 hours: ADC

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.