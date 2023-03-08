UrduPoint.com

Polish Military Identify Serious Issues With Grot Assault Rifle Supplied To Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Polish Military Identify Serious Issues With Grot Assault Rifle Supplied to Kiev - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Polish military has identified some serious technical issues with Grot assault rifles supplied to the Ukrainian army, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

Poland has reportedly sent around 10,000 such assault rifles to Ukraine and ordered up to 200,000 units for its own armed forces.

After a joint exercise of Polish and Ukrainian special forces with Grot assault rifles, a report was sent to the special forces command, the Onet news outlet said. In this report, Polish soldiers made a list of very serious problems with these weapons. The Polish Defense Ministry handed over such rifles to Ukraine, for troops that are now fighting Russian forces, according to the media.

According to the soldiers' report, the assault rifles "constantly jammed, many units lacked bolts that attach the barrel, plastic lining of the reload lever after training, among other things.

" Besides, they were not satisfied with the accuracy of the weapons, which was compromised by large gaps near the barrel mount, problems with the sight and backlash on the butt, Onet specified.

The news outlet noted that each of the issues described referred to a Grot rifle with a specific serial number and was confirmed by photographs. The soldiers did not describe all the problems with the weapons, but only "the most common issues." However, there were so many defects that they prompted the Polish soldiers to declare that "the range of defects is so great that the weapons should undergo serious changes and modernization," according to the media outlet.

The Grot 5.56 mm caliber assault rifle is produced by the Lucznik company in the Polish city of Radom, and is intended to replace the Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Company Media All

Recent Stories

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

5 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

5 minutes ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

25 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

35 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

35 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.