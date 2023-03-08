Polish Military Identify Serious Issues With Grot Assault Rifle Supplied to Kiev - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Polish military has identified some serious technical issues with Grot assault rifles supplied to the Ukrainian army, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

Poland has reportedly sent around 10,000 such assault rifles to Ukraine and ordered up to 200,000 units for its own armed forces.

After a joint exercise of Polish and Ukrainian special forces with Grot assault rifles, a report was sent to the special forces command, the Onet news outlet said. In this report, Polish soldiers made a list of very serious problems with these weapons. The Polish Defense Ministry handed over such rifles to Ukraine, for troops that are now fighting Russian forces, according to the media.

According to the soldiers' report, the assault rifles "constantly jammed, many units lacked bolts that attach the barrel, plastic lining of the reload lever after training, among other things.

" Besides, they were not satisfied with the accuracy of the weapons, which was compromised by large gaps near the barrel mount, problems with the sight and backlash on the butt, Onet specified.

The news outlet noted that each of the issues described referred to a Grot rifle with a specific serial number and was confirmed by photographs. The soldiers did not describe all the problems with the weapons, but only "the most common issues." However, there were so many defects that they prompted the Polish soldiers to declare that "the range of defects is so great that the weapons should undergo serious changes and modernization," according to the media outlet.

The Grot 5.56 mm caliber assault rifle is produced by the Lucznik company in the Polish city of Radom, and is intended to replace the Kalashnikov assault rifles.