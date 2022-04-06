UrduPoint.com

Polish Military Police Detain Two Suspect Belarusian Spies - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

The police force of the Polish army has detained two Belarusians accused of espionage, the Polish Public Television reported on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The police force of the Polish army has detained two Belarusians accused of espionage, the Polish Public Television reported on Wednesday.

The investigation was quoted as saying that the two Belarusians "carried out reconnaissance of military and civilian objects, which have crucial importance to Polish defense.

"

Charges have already been laid against the detainees, and they face up to 10 years in prison, according to the report.

