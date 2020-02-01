UrduPoint.com
Polish Miners Block Railway To Power Station To Protest Coal Imports From Russia

Sat 01st February 2020 | 01:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Miners from the Polish Sierpien 80 (August 80) trade union blocked a railroad near the Laziska power station in eastern Poland on Friday to protest Russian coal imports, the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

Activists said that trade unions were considering further protests across the country, including in ports and rail stations close to the Russian border, according to the newspaper.

"No Russian coal will enter here. Today, we are blocking the power station, but, if we have to, we will weld trains to rails at border crossings, and we will empty trains from Russia," one of the miners told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the Tauron Polska Energia power company, which owns the power station, said that it did not use Russian coal, making purchases exclusively in the domestic market.

Poland reportedly imported record amounts of coal from Russia last year amid pledges by the ruling party to cut reliance on Russian oil and gas. An estimated 70 percent of coal came from Russia in 2018, raising fears that cheap Russian imports would flood the domestic market and obliterate demand for locally produced coal.

