Polish Miners Ready To Strike Against Energy Policies By Warsaw, EU - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Polish miners unions are preparing to strike against the European Union's and Warsaw's energy policies, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Polish miners unions are preparing to strike against the European Union's and Warsaw's energy policies, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Monday.

Last week, the country's Climate Ministry announced an adjustment of the Polish energy strategy, which would make it more in line with the EU plans to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050. The update includes a faster departure from coal use.

According to the agency, unions operating in the Upper Silesia and Dabrowa Basin regions have decided to resume the work of the inter-industry protests and strike committee and announced readiness to strike.

The unions declared the new strategy unacceptable, as it would undermine most of the regional industries costing hundreds of thousands of jobs, and demanded decisive measures to block the EU tightened climate policies.

The European Union is planning to reach climate neutrality by 2050, meaning it will produce zero carbon dioxide emissions.

More Stories From World

