Polish Minister Calls for Postponement of Presidential Elections From May 10 to May 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Polish presidential election should be postponed for one week and be held on May 17, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Polish presidential election should be postponed for one week and be held on May 17, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday.

"From the point of view of preparing the elections, May 17 is better than the 10," Sasin told the RMF FM broadcaster, adding that "the postponement of elections is desirable."

The first round of the presidential race is scheduled for May 10, as the presidential term of Andrzej Duda, the current president, expires in the summer. The Polish lower house has passed a bill sponsored by the ruling Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the bill, the election could potentially be postponed for one week.

The document now has to be debated in the upper house, which is controlled by the opposition. If the upper house rejects the document, it will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the veto by a majority of votes.

Amid the health crisis, the Polish government has declared "a state of epidemic." The country has so far confirmed 7,582 COVID-19 cases and 286 coronavirus-related deaths.