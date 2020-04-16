UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Minister Calls For Postponement Of Presidential Elections From May 10 To May 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Polish Minister Calls for Postponement of Presidential Elections From May 10 to May 17

The Polish presidential election should be postponed for one week and be held on May 17, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Polish presidential election should be postponed for one week and be held on May 17, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday.

"From the point of view of preparing the elections, May 17 is better than the 10," Sasin told the RMF FM broadcaster, adding that "the postponement of elections is desirable."

The first round of the presidential race is scheduled for May 10, as the presidential term of Andrzej Duda, the current president, expires in the summer. The Polish lower house has passed a bill sponsored by the ruling Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the bill, the election could potentially be postponed for one week.

The document now has to be debated in the upper house, which is controlled by the opposition. If the upper house rejects the document, it will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the veto by a majority of votes.

Amid the health crisis, the Polish government has declared "a state of epidemic." The country has so far confirmed 7,582 COVID-19 cases and 286 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Election May From Government Race Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif to explain assets inher ..

23 seconds ago

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

7 minutes ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

7 minutes ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

16 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

7 minutes ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.