Polish Minister Rules Out Rescheduling May Presidential Election Due To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

Polish Minister Rules Out Rescheduling May Presidential Election Due to COVID-19

The Polish leadership insists on holding a presidential election in May as planned despite the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Polish leadership insists on holding a presidential election in May as planned despite the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Monday.

The first round of the election is due to take place on May 10.

"Of course, we proceed from the fact that these elections must be held within the period defined by the constitution, which is in May," Sasin said, as aired by the Polskie Radio.

According to the deputy prime minister, it is impossible to reschedule the election without declaring a state of emergency, which is not now necessary given the epidemiological situation in the country.

"We are looking for a way to hold these elections most safely for Poles, for voters in this situation," Sasin added.

In a bid to ensure that the election is held, the members of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, submitted to the parliament a bill envisaging absentee voting on May 10. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Yaroslav Govin proposed postponing the election for two years and said that a bill on the respective amendments to the constitution had been submitted to parliament. In addition, all of the political parties represented in parliament, except the ruling one, opposed the idea of absentee voting.

So far, Poland has confirmed over 4,100 cases of the disease on its soil and 94 related fatalities.

