Polish Minister Says Baltic States Ready to Help 'Isolate' Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia were ready to "fully isolate" Belarus, which also borders Russia and Ukraine, in the event of a provocation.

"We are in contact with Lithuania and Latvia that, too, neighbor Belarus and face the threat of provocations. Of course, a full isolation of Belarus is an option," Kaminski told reporters.

The Polish minister said that the three countries were ready to act together to "isolate" Belarus and warned that any "serious provocation" on the shared border with Belarus would trigger a "consolidated reaction."