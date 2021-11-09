UrduPoint.com

Polish Ministry Says 12,000 Troops, 4,000 Border Guards Stationed At Border With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Polish Ministry Says 12,000 Troops, 4,000 Border Guards Stationed at Border With Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A total of 12,000 Polish servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 members of a counterterror unit, are currently stationed at the border with Belarus amid the migration crisis, Polish Deputy Minister of the Interior Maciej Wasik said on Tuesday.

"There are 12,000 servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 staffers of a counterterror unit, at the border. They all care for our safety," Wasik said on air of the TVP broadcaster.

Related Topics

Police Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

9 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

7 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

10 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

12 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.