UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish MPs Back Government Over EU Budget Veto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Polish MPs back government over EU budget veto

Polish MPs on Thursday voted in favour of the government move to veto the EU's budget to try and block plans to tie funding to rule-of-law conditions

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Polish MPs on Thursday voted in favour of the government move to veto the EU's budget to try and block plans to tie funding to rule-of-law conditions.

In the 460-seat parliament, 236 voted in favour of the government motion, just hours before a summit set to be dominated by the budget dispute.

There were 209 votes against and 1 abstention.

The resolution calls on all European Union governments to return to the negotiating table and find an agreement that respects the sovereign "rights" of member states.

Poland and Hungary on Monday vetoed the EU's long-term budget and coronavirus recovery fund -- a package worth 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.1 trillion) -- ahead of a key summit due to start later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook earlier in the day that Poland was opposed to "arbitrary criteria for the evaluation of so-called rule of law".

"Poland cannot accept the EU mechanism in this form as that would lead to the primacy of political and arbitrary criteria over in-depth analysis," he wrote.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the government's most hardline member and the leader of a minor coalition party, said: "Poland's voice is being heard.""History is unfolding before our eyes. The establishment in Germany and Brussels is trying to carry out a revolution and create a single European state based in Brussels or maybe Germany," he said.

"The fact that Poland is defending not only its own interests but also those of other countries, the fact that it is defending their sovereignty, is good news for the whole of Europe," the minister told reporters.

Related Topics

Resolution Europe Parliament Budget Facebook European Union Germany Brussels Lead Poland Hungary Turkish Lira All Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AIGP for maintaining liaison among police, busines ..

3 minutes ago

Over 20 people get injured as speedy bus hits a tr ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's Catalonia eases virus restrictions

4 minutes ago

Nasdaq buys Canadian fraud-detection company for $ ..

10 minutes ago

TDCP holds Mehfil-e-Noor at Jahangir tomb

10 minutes ago

Thiem slumps as Nadal and Tsitsipas prepare for AT ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.