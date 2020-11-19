Polish MPs back government over EU budget veto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Polish MPs on Thursday voted in favour of the government move to veto the EU's budget to try and block plans to tie funding to rule-of-law conditions.

In the 460-seat parliament, 236 voted in favour of the government motion, just hours before a summit set to be dominated by the budget dispute.

There were 209 votes against and 1 abstention.

The resolution calls on all European Union governments to return to the negotiating table and find an agreement that respects the sovereign "rights" of member states.

Poland and Hungary on Monday vetoed the EU's long-term budget and coronavirus recovery fund -- a package worth 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.1 trillion) -- ahead of a key summit due to start later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook earlier in the day that Poland was opposed to "arbitrary criteria for the evaluation of so-called rule of law".

"Poland cannot accept the EU mechanism in this form as that would lead to the primacy of political and arbitrary criteria over in-depth analysis," he wrote.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the government's most hardline member and the leader of a minor coalition party, said: "Poland's voice is being heard.""History is unfolding before our eyes. The establishment in Germany and Brussels is trying to carry out a revolution and create a single European state based in Brussels or maybe Germany," he said.

"The fact that Poland is defending not only its own interests but also those of other countries, the fact that it is defending their sovereignty, is good news for the whole of Europe," the minister told reporters.