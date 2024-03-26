Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial for violating constitution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Lawmakers from Poland's governing coalition Tuesday submitted a parliamentary motion to prosecute central bank chief Adam Glapinski for allegedly violating the constitution, accusations strongly rejected by the management board.

The motion was a campaign pledge of the pro-EU governing coalition led by Donald Tusk that won the October general election.

"A motion was just submitted to the parliamentary speaker to put the governor of the Polish central bank, Adam Glapinski, before the state tribunal," governing coalition lawmaker Zbigniew Konwinski told reporters.

It includes "examples of violations of the constitution or specific laws," he added.

The motion initiators accuse Glapinski, whose term ends in 2028, of having politicised the Polish central bank (NBP) and pursued monetary policies to favour the previous right-wing government.

On Tuesday, central bank board member Pawel Szalamacha defended the governor, calling the motion "an attempt to break the independence" of the institution he led.

"This attack will fail. The independence of the NBP cannot be broken or destroyed," Szalamacha told reporters, defending the central bank's policy as "economically justified and fully legal".

Glapinski did not attend the press conference.

The motion will be examined by a parliamentary committee before it is put to a vote by lawmakers.

If the state tribunal, a special court set up to try high-ranking officials accused of breaching the law, takes up the case, Glapinski will be automatically suspended from his duties.

The motion includes eight charges, including bond purchases without the authorisation of the monetary policy council and interventions on foreign exchange markets without the authorisation of the bank's board of directors.

Glapinski is also accused of having lied to the former finance minister about the bank's profit forecast and of having put monetary policy in the service of the former nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government.