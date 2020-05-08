UrduPoint.com
Polish National Electoral Commission Confirms Postponement Of May 10 Presidential Voting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Polish National Electoral Commission Confirms Postponement of May 10 Presidential Voting

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Polish National Electoral Commission confirmed that the first round of the presidential election, which was initially scheduled for May 10, would be postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late on Wednesday, the Polish ruling party, Law and Justice, decided to not hold the presidential election on the set date, given the epidemiological situation in the country. The new date has not been determined yet.

"The current legal regulation has deprived the National Electoral Commission of the tools necessary to fulfill its duties. In connection with the foregoing, the National Electoral Commission informs voters, election committees, candidates, and local authorities that the voting cannot take place on May 10, 2020," the commission said in a statement on late Thursday.

Ten candidates, including incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda, are going to run for the post of the head of the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 267,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Poland has confirmed 15,047 COVID-19 cases so far, with 755 fatalities.

