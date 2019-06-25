MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Polish citizen Marian Radzajewski charged with espionage in Russia had tried to obtain secret components of Russian S-300 missile system, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

"A foreign citizen had been looking for ways to obtain components of missile system S-300 in order to then illegally transport them to Poland," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, the investigators found out that Radzajewski had been acting in the interests of a Polish supplier for the national armed forces and special services.

A court in Moscow has sentenced Radzajewski to 14 years in prison.