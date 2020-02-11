UrduPoint.com
Polish National Security Strategy To Be Submitted To President Within Month - Bureau Head

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The new National Security Strategy of Poland will be presented to President Andrzej Duda within a month, Pawel Soloch, the head of the country's National Security Bureau, said on Tuesday.

"We expect that within a month we will have a National Security Strategy ready to be signed by the president," Soloch said during the First Congress on Maritime Security.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of National Defense Pawel Wozny said that the Russian aircraft had increased the frequency of patrol flights in European airspace, including over sea, which, the minister claimed, was "aimed at checking the reaction of NATO countries.

"

Russia has repeatedly raised concerns over the years about NATO's increased activity near its western borders, warning that it could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race. Moscow has also insisted that while it does not pose a threat to any nation, it will not ignore steps that could potentially jeopardize its interests.

