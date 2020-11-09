Polish Nationalists Go for Motorized Rally After Traditional March Banned Due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Polish nationalists are planning to hold their Independence Day march in a motorized form after the city authorities refused to green-light the traditional event due to the coronavirus.

Last week, Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski banned the march slated for November 11, when the country celebrates the anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty in 1918 from the Austro-Hungarian, German and Russian Empires.

"This year, the Independence Day march will be motorized. We invite all patriots to Roman Dmowski Square at 2 p.m. [13:00 GMT]," Robert Bakiewicz, the head of the Independence March Association, tweeted.

In an attached statement, the far-right association urges the Poles to join the car and motorcycle rally, noting that it has decided to change the format of the event over coronavirus safety precautions.