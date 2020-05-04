Polish NGO to Put Monuments of Soviet Soldiers-Liberators on Map by Year-End

(@FahadShabbir)

A map reflecting locations of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators will be created in Poland by the end of the year in a bid to counteract Warsaw's campaign to demolish Soviet monuments across the country

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A map reflecting locations of monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators will be created in Poland by the end of the year in a bid to counteract Warsaw's campaign to demolish Soviet monuments across the country, Jerzy Tyc, the head of the Commonwealth of Kursk non-governmental organization, working on restoration of military and historical monuments and cultural sites in Poland, told Sputnik.

"We hoped that we would manage to complete it before May 9, the 75th anniversary of the victory [in the World War II], but due to the coronavirus epidemic, the work has been delayed, because there are many sites, monuments and places that need to be visited in person," Tyc said.

According to Tyc, the organization's work was suspended for some two months over quarantine measures, but it will be finalized later this year.

"As you know, movement within Poland has been a problem for almost two months, and we do not yet have information about all the objects. This year � the year of the great date � the map will be ready," he pledged, adding that it was impossible to say an exact number of monuments to Soviet soldiers in Poland, as they were being demolished very quickly.

Warsaw passed a so-called de-communization law in 2017, which opened the path for dismantling hundreds of Soviet army monuments in the country. According to Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, there are around 450 Soviet-era monuments across the country, including 230 Red Army monuments, which are subject to demolition under the law.