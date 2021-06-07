Polish Nurses Hold 'Warning Strike' to Protest Low Pay

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Polish nurses, who are upset about their low pay and a mounting workload, took to the streets across Poland on Monday in a warning strike that aims to send a message to the government.

Krystyna Ptok, the president of the Polish National Trade Union of Nurses and Midwives, called for industrial action in May. She said solidarity protests were planned outside hospitals and in central squares.

"Around 40 hospitals will participate in the first wave of two-hour warning strikes," she said, adding hundreds more hospitals were prepared to join in during the second wave.

Nurses have been increasingly frustrated about low pay, stress, exhaustion and job burnout, which exacerbated since the start of the pandemic.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski proposed a bill this year that would introduce a minimal wage for health workers, but trade unions argue that it does not guarantee a stable increase in the base salary of nurses.