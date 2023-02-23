Polish Officers Face Disciplinary Action for Exchanging Memos on Biden Security - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Polish police directorate has taken disciplinary action against two officers after they used personal emails to exchange internal memos about US President Joe Biden's visit, media reported

Biden arrived in Warsaw for a planned three-day visit on Monday after making an unannounced stop in Ukraine.

Polish Zet Radio reported that the officers in question had been dispatched to a Warsaw district that Biden's car passed through on the way from Chopin Airport.

The memos reportedly concerned security measures in the area.

A spokesperson for Warsaw's main police directorate said there were no classified documents among the internal correspondence found in the officers' private emails.

Poland stepped up security in Warsaw during Biden's second visit to that country in little more than a year. He returned for a speech at the Royal Castle marking a year since Russia began a military operation in neighboring Ukraine.