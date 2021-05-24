UrduPoint.com
Polish Official Says AstraZeneca to Once Again Delay Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca will once again fail to deliver another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Poland on time, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca will once again fail to deliver another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Poland on time, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Monday.

Since March, the pharmaceutical company has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreed timing and volume of vaccine supplies to the country, citing production and supply chain problems. Poland was expected to receive 800,000 vaccine doses this week.

"We have received information that 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that were set to arrive in Poland this week will not arrive," Dworczyk told reporters.

The delay will result in the postponement of the date for vaccinating some residents of the country, the official added.

In March, AstraZeneca confirmed a shortfall in shipments of doses to the EU member states due to "lower-than-expected output from the production process," saying it would only be able to deliver only 70 million out of the expected 180 million doses in the second quarter of 2021.

The disruptions in supply prompted the EU to launch two lawsuits against the vaccine producer over its alleged violations of its advance purchase agreement with the bloc. The legal actions aim at ensuring the on-time delivery of vaccine doses, while the EU does not seek to impose punitive measures on AstraZeneca.

