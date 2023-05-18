UrduPoint.com

Polish Online News Portal Claims Russian Hackers Attacking Its Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Polish news outlet wPolityce.pl said on Thursday its website has been allegedly attacked by Russian hackers

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Polish news outlet wPolityce.pl said on Thursday its website has been allegedly attacked by Russian hackers.

"There is a DDoS hacking attack on the @wPolityce_pl website going on, which causes temporary access problems. According to the information received from @CYFRA_GOV_PL (the Digitization Ministry), Russian hacking groups are behind the attack. Other polish portal are also under attack," the news portal tweeted.

The Polish Digitization Ministry released no announcements about a potential Russian cyber attack.

However, Polish internet users said on social media they have encountered similar problems when opening other online news outlets, such as Super Express, Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczospolita.

In March, the Polish governments taxes service podatki.gov.pl also experienced access issues. Government spokesman for cybersecurity Janusz Cieszynski immediately blamed Russia for the alleged attack on the service. Later in the day, the Polish Finance Ministry clarified that the malfunctioning had been caused by a technical error.

