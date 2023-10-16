Open Menu

Polish Opposition Favoured In Election Exit Poll

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Polish opposition parties are tipped to win a parliamentary majority in Sunday's election that would end eight years of rule by the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, according to exit polls.

Former EU chief Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition could win 163 seats in the 460-seat parliament and two smaller parties, Third Way and Left, were set for 55 and 30 seats respectively, according to the exit poll.

That would give the three a majority of 248, while PiS is predicted to win 200 seats and the far-right Confederation, its potential coalition partner, was given only 12 seats by the Ipsos exit poll.

"Poland has won, democracy has won," a jubilant Tusk said after the exit poll was released, adding: "It is the end of this grim period. PiS's reign is over."

The 66-year-old Tusk served as Poland's prime minister between 2007 and 2014 and as European Council president between 2014 and 2019.

He has promised to restore good relations with the European Union and unblock EU funds frozen because of disputes under the past eight years of PiS government.

Tusk has also promised to legalise abortion -- a major point of contention against the government which has emphasised traditional Catholic values.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 74-year-old political veteran whose late brother Lech was the president killed in a 2010 crash, said he still had "hope" that his party could form the next government.

But he added: "We will do everything possible to ensure that our programme continues to be implemented despite the coalition that is against us. This is not a closed road for the moment."

Stanislaw Mocek, a political analyst at Collegium Civitas, said there was now "a chance for an opposition government to emerge.

"I think that this is actually the end of the PiS government... It is a chance for us to rebuild our position, first and foremost, in Europe," he added.

