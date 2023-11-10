Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

Poland's liberal opposition parties signed a coalition deal Friday they said would be a "roadmap" for running the country if they are given a chance to form a government

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Poland's liberal opposition parties signed a coalition deal Friday they said would be a "roadmap" for running the country if they are given a chance to form a government.

The agreement signed by former prime minister Donald Tusk's liberal Civic Coalition, the centrist Third Way, and The Left party says it has enough votes in the newly elected parliament to put an end to the euroskeptic government headed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"We really wanted Polish women and men who went to vote with such hope to see that we are ready to take responsibility for our homeland and for the coming years," Tusk told reporters.

While Law and Justice received the most votes in last month's general election, they fell short of a parliamentary majority.

Civic Coalition finished second but the opposition alliance as a whole secured a majority of 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament.

The leaders of the alliance had jointly called on Polish President Andrzej Duda to nominate Tusk for prime minister.

But Duda gave the PiS -- his political family -- first shot at forming the new government, and Monday tasked current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with the mission.

It is unclear what viable coalition partners PiS, which obtained 194 seats, could find.

- 'Rise above divisions' -

Tusk, who is also a former head of the European Council, has accused Duda of "playing for time" in selecting Morawiecki, suggesting that he himself would ultimately become the head of government.

Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, a Left co-leader present at the signing, called the coalition deal a "compromise" but said it was important to "rise above divisions."

"The most important thing now is to make Poland tolerant, open, law-abiding, responsible," he told reporters. "A Poland which will have a strong place within the European Union."

Poland's relations with the EU's governing institutions have plummeted since the PiS came to power due to Warsaw's perceived back-pedalling on democracy.

Brussels had blocked Poland's access to 35 billion Euros ($38 billion) in EU Covid pandemic recovery funds because of a standoff over judicial reforms.

During the election campaign, Tusk had pledged to rebuild ties with the EU and to unblock the frozen funds by December.

Last month, Tusk met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss the issue.

The coalition deal signed Friday covered several hot-button issues including greater separation of church and state, and revoking the 2020 constitutional court verdict that tightened Poland's already restrictive abortion law.

The first session of Poland's new parliament will be held on November 13.