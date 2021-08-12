Polish Opposition to Demand Resignation of Parliament Speaker Over Media Reform Vote

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Poland's opposition parties will appeal to the National Public Prosecutor's Office, demanding the resignation of Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the parliament's lower house, over the vote on a controversial bill that would limit ownership of the country's media by investors outside of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The scandal erupted after the Sejm passed a law on Wednesday limiting the permitted share of non-EEA capital in the country's media to 49%, meaning that any media outlet that exceeds this limit would not receive a media license. During the parliamentary session, the leader of the agrarian Polish People's Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, submitted a proposal to postpone the session until September 2. The motion was approved by a small margin. Witek, however, decided to hold another vote, and as a result, the proposal for a break was rejected.

"She had no right to start the session, which was postponed by the Sejm. All her subsequent actions were illegal, in this regard, there will be a corresponding appeal to the Prosecutor's Office," the Civic Platform chairman, Borys Budka, told reporters, adding that Witek might have violated Article 231 of the Criminal Code of Poland, which provides that "a public official who, exceeding his authority, or not performing their duty, acts to the detriment of a public or individual interest.

"

The opposition also intends to jointly seek Witek's resignation.

"I think tomorrow or the day after we will submit such a joint statement. ... It is unacceptable what Mrs. [Witek] did. She lost any right to be the marshal of the Sejm," Budka said.

During the debate stage, the Polish opposition panned the media ownership bill as an alleged attempt by the ruling party Law and Justice to stifle independent media. Some lawmakers warned that the changes would undermine Poland's relations with Washington. In response, lawmakers from the ruling coalition claimed that it would protect the country's media from being acquired by entities from foreign countries such as Russia and China.

Among those that will be affected is the US-owned TVN24 broadcaster known for exposing scandals involving Law and Justice lawmakers. The broadcaster said in a statement that the proposed changes sought to silence the channel, whose license is expiring on September 26.