Polish Opposition To Drop Demand For Reparations From Germany If Assumes Power - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Poland will not raise the issue of wartime reparations from Germany if the opposition wins the next year's parliamentary elections, Polish lawmaker and a former leader of the Civic Platform party Grzegorz Schetyna said on Thursday.

"I do not think that the future government consisting of democratic groups would return to the issue of wartime reparations from Germany," Schetyna told the RMF FM broadcaster.

The lawmaker also said that Poland should restore the bilateral relations with Germany and make joint efforts towards the bilateral partnership.

In July, Warsaw said it would present the report on the damages that Poland incurred during the Nazi occupation by September 1.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's continued claims to hundreds of billions of Euros in WWII-related reparations. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

