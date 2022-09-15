Polish Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding WWII Reparations From Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, has overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding reparations from Germany for damage caused during World War II, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

A total of 418 members of the Sejm voted for the resolution, 4 against, with 15 abstaining.

The document, drafted by the parliamentary fraction of the ruling Law and Justice party, said that Poland had never received compensations for numerous human and material losses caused by the German state. It also noted that Poland had never given up its claim against Germany and statements that the issue is "closed" had neither moral nor legal basis.

Resolution drafts were also prepared by other fractions of the Sejm, which led to the adoption of an amendment to the final resolution, concerning possible reparations from "Russian aggression and occupation."

In early September, Polish officials, including Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, said that Warsaw would demand 6.2 trillion zlotys (about $1.3 trillion) from Berlin in the war reparations.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it will not make any more payments to Warsaw. According to the German authorities, Berlin had already paid a huge amount of reparations before Warsaw refused to receive further payments in 1953.