Polish Parliament Asks Cabinet to Enable Quick Reception of Belarusian Political Refugees

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, asked the cabinet on Friday to enable quick reception of political refugees from Belarus amid the protests.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland asks the Polish government to provide humanitarian assistance to Belarusian crackdown victims and to enable quick reception of political refugees from Belarus," speaker Elzbieta Witek read out a resolution.