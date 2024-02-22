Open Menu

Polish Parliament Backs Easier Access To Morning-after Pill

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill

Polish lawmakers voted on Thursday to liberalise access to the morning-after pill, made prescription-only by the right-wing populist government ousted from power in October elections

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Polish lawmakers voted on Thursday to liberalise access to the morning-after pill, made prescription-only by the right-wing populist government ousted from power in October elections.

Poland saw a rollback of women's reproductive rights during the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's eight-year rule, targeting access to abortion as well as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and emergency contraception.

The pro-EU coalition came to power on pledges to ease those restrictions and passed a bill intended to remove obstacles by providing free access to the morning-after pill from the age of 15.

But the change, passed in the parliament by 224 votes to 196, will still need to be signed into law by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally.

Duda has not spoken publicly on whether he would back easing the restrictions.

His aide, Malgorzata Paprocka, said earlier this month that Duda had "doubts... regarding the age indicated in the legislation", adding he would make the decision once the law is adopted in the parliament.

Last month, the ruling coalition also submitted a bill in the parliament to liberalise the country's near-total abortion ban and allow legal abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

There is no date for parliament to vote on the proposal, but it faces an uphill battle as only two out of three coalition parties back such changes.

The minor coalition partner, the centrist Third Way, said it would submit its own draft to change abortion laws, but only after holding a national referendum on the matter.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Poland October Women From Government

Recent Stories

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

13 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

13 minutes ago
 Hungary ruling party names court head to replace d ..

Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president

13 minutes ago
 Two died in petrol agency fire incident

Two died in petrol agency fire incident

13 minutes ago
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes i ..

Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match

13 minutes ago
 Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues

13 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary ..

Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA

13 minutes ago
 Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction i ..

Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study

13 minutes ago
 Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Confere ..

Governor to inaugurate Pediatric Neurology Conference on Feb 23

13 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World