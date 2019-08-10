Polish Parliament Elects Interior Minister as New Speaker After Expenses Scandal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Polish Interior Minister Elzbieta Witek on Friday was elected a new speaker of the lower house of parliament in the wake of an expenses scandal involving the previous chair of the legislature, local media reported.

Witek's candidacy was proposed by ruling Law and Justice Party, eager to move past the scandal over previous speaker Marek Kuchcinski's use of a government jet to fly members of his family.

According to PAP news agency, Witek was approved by 245 members of the 460-seat lower house, with 135 supporting opposition's Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska.

Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors intend to further investigate into Kuchcinski's flights.