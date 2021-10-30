UrduPoint.com

Polish Parliament Passes Bill On Border Wall With Belarus To Stop Migrant Flow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Polish Parliament Passes Bill on Border Wall With Belarus to Stop Migrant Flow

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The lower house of the Polish parliament passed a bill on Friday that will allow for speedy construction of a wall on the border with Belarus, in a bid to stem the illegal migrant flow.

The motion to build a $400 million wall, equipped with a monitoring system and motion sensors, will now go before President Andrzej Duda, who is expected to sign it into law.

The project will bolster an already existing barbed-wire security fence that stretches for 250 miles along the shared Polish-Belarusian border.

The European Union accuses Belarus of flying migrants from the middle East and Africa to Minsk and shipping them to the EU's frontier to get back at it for crippling economic sanctions. Belarus argues that it cannot afford tight border security.

Related Topics

Africa Parliament European Union Minsk Belarus Middle East Border From Million

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

21 minutes ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

21 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

21 minutes ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

48 minutes ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.