Polish Parliament Passes Bill on Border Wall With Belarus to Stop Migrant Flow

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The lower house of the Polish parliament passed a bill on Friday that will allow for speedy construction of a wall on the border with Belarus, in a bid to stem the illegal migrant flow.

The motion to build a $400 million wall, equipped with a monitoring system and motion sensors, will now go before President Andrzej Duda, who is expected to sign it into law.

The project will bolster an already existing barbed-wire security fence that stretches for 250 miles along the shared Polish-Belarusian border.

The European Union accuses Belarus of flying migrants from the middle East and Africa to Minsk and shipping them to the EU's frontier to get back at it for crippling economic sanctions. Belarus argues that it cannot afford tight border security.