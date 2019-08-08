Polish parliament speaker quits over flights expenses scandal

The speaker of Poland's parliament tendered his resignation on Thursday after the opposition accused him of using government planes for personal travel, sparking a scandal as the country gears up for elections

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The speaker of Poland's parliament tendered his resignation on Thursday after the opposition accused him of using government planes for personal travel, sparking a scandal as the country gears up for elections.

Marek Kuchcinski told reporters in Warsaw that he intends "to resign from the post of speaker of parliament tomorrow", but insisted that he had not broken any laws.