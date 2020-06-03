UrduPoint.com
Polish Parliament Speaker Sets Presidential Vote For June 28

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Polish Parliament Speaker Sets Presidential Vote for June 28

The Polish presidential election will take place on June 28, Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the lower chamber of the country's parliament, said Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Polish presidential election will take place on June 28, Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the lower chamber of the country's parliament, said Wednesday.

According to the Polish constitution, the speaker sets the date for the presidential election.

The vote was initially set for May 10 but the authorities were unable to prepare in time, making necessary adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

