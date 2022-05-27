WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Polish parliament passed a bill on Thursday that will abolish the Supreme Court's Disciplinary Chamber, a divisive body that has strained Warsaw's ties with Brussels.

The Sejm passed the draft law in a 231-208 vote, with 13 abstentions. It needs the approval of the upper-house Senate to become law.

The legislature will allow judges sitting on the disciplinary panel to retire or join another chamber of the top court after they are vetted for "impartiality and independence."

The motion was proposed by President Andrzej Duda after the European Commission froze 100 million Euros ($107 million) in EU funding for Poland, saying its judiciary reforms violated the rule-of-law clause.