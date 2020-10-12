UrduPoint.com
Polish PGNiG Company To Take Part In Privatization Of Ukraine's Energy Sector - Reports

Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

An agreement on the possible of participation of Polish PGNiG oil and gas company in the privatization of Ukraine's energy sector will be signed shortly, media outlets reported on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) An agreement on the possible of participation of Polish PGNiG oil and gas company in the privatization of Ukraine's energy sector will be signed shortly, media outlets reported on Monday.

According to PAP news agency, the agreement on the possible participation of PGNiG in the process of privatization of Ukrainian assets is expected to be signed during the ongoing visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Ukraine.

According to the head of the Polish president's office, Krzysztof Szczerski, the agreement will pave the way for the Polish company to participate in the privatization of the energy and gas sector of Ukraine.

