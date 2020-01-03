UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Pilots Start Air Policing Duties In Baltic Region For First Time - Estonia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Polish Pilots Start Air Policing Duties in Baltic Region for First Time - Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Polish pilots have assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace during an official ceremony at Amari Air Base near Tallinn, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

"Polish Air Force pilots together with F-16 fighter jets have replaced the Czech contingent with JAS-39C fighters which have performed the task since May.

Pilots will be on duty twenty-four/seven carrying out aerial object recognition flights if necessary and making regular training flights. Polish fighters will be deployed in Estonia for the first time," the defense forces said in a statement.

Since 2004 NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.

Related Topics

NATO Tallinn Estonia Lithuania Latvia May

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

2 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

2 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

2 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.