Polish Pilots Start Air Policing Duties in Baltic Region for First Time - Estonia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Polish pilots have assumed the task of protecting Baltic airspace during an official ceremony at Amari Air Base near Tallinn, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

"Polish Air Force pilots together with F-16 fighter jets have replaced the Czech contingent with JAS-39C fighters which have performed the task since May.

Pilots will be on duty twenty-four/seven carrying out aerial object recognition flights if necessary and making regular training flights. Polish fighters will be deployed in Estonia for the first time," the defense forces said in a statement.

Since 2004 NATO countries have been performing air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own.