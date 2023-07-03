Open Menu

Polish Plan To Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered By Lack Of Spare Parts - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered by Lack of Spare Parts - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that lack of spare parts for German-made Leopard main battle tanks stood in the way of creating a maintenance center to support the Ukrainian offensive

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that lack of spare parts for German-made Leopard main battle tanks stood in the way of creating a maintenance center to support the Ukrainian offensive.

"From what I know, the main problem is lack of spare parts for Leopards. It is hard to talk about Leopard maintenance when there is not enough spare parts," Morawiecki told reporters.

In mid-June Polish envoy to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that Warsaw and Berlin planned to set up a repair center in Poland's southern city of Gliwice in the near future. Szatkowski said Poland was also interested in servicing US-made Abrams tanks.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. After encountering stiff Russian resistance, Ukrainian commanders largely held off sending Western tanks into battle, focusing instead on making targeted strikes, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia regions in June.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Berlin Gliwice Warsaw Poland June From

Recent Stories

‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#0 ..

‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Pure ..

1 minute ago
 IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academ ..

IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academia, industry

8 minutes ago
 DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flo ..

DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flood

2 minutes ago
 Majority of US Backs SCOTUS Decision to End Race-B ..

Majority of US Backs SCOTUS Decision to End Race-Based College Admissions - Poll

3 minutes ago
 US Embassy Says Ambassador Tracy Visited Accused W ..

US Embassy Says Ambassador Tracy Visited Accused WSJ Reporter Gershkovich on Mon ..

3 minutes ago
 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ge ..

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza cal ..

3 minutes ago
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 Acting President writes PM to build martyrs monume ..

Acting President writes PM to build martyrs monuments

3 minutes ago
 NA achieves milestone by successfully completing p ..

NA achieves milestone by successfully completing parliamentary year as per sched ..

3 minutes ago
 After IMF deal, MCCI proposes 15-year policy under ..

After IMF deal, MCCI proposes 15-year policy under a Charter of Economy

13 minutes ago
 CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punja ..

CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing, Urban Development Punjab visits ..

Secretary Housing, Urban Development Punjab visits RDA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World