Polish PM announces $260 mn in aid for storm-affected areas

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday announced millions of Dollars in aid for those in Poland hit by Storm Boris, as the toll in the country climbed to four following torrential rains and flooding.

Swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

On Monday, the mayor of a town of some 42,000 people in southwest Poland warned that a dyke could break and called on residents to take precautions.

"It is worth moving immediately to the highest storeys of buildings, because the wave could be several metres" high, Nysa mayor Kordian Kolbiarz said in a video on his Facebook page.

He explained that there was a "very big, increasing risk of the dyke breaking" but said that soldiers would work to patch up the damage in an attempt to prevent the worst from happening.

Earlier Monday, Poland declared a state of natural disaster, which simplifies procedures for helping people and areas affected by the storm.

"At the moment we have ensured a reserve of one billion zloty ($260 million) for places and people affected by the flood," Tusk told reporters.

"From today, anyone affected by the flood -- and here I mean through flooding, collapsed buildings, flooded garages, lost cars, losses linked to the flood -- will be able to easily" claim funds, he added.

Tusk specified that people would be able to receive up to 10,000 zloty in immediate assistance and up to 200,000 zloty to rebuild houses.

Four people have died in Poland from the storm, according to an updated toll Monday from police.

"We have four dead in the areas affected by the catastrophe," Polish police spokeswoman Katarzyna Nowak told AFP, adding however that the exact causes of death still needed to be clarified.

At least fifteen people have died across the region as Storm Boris lashed central and eastern Europe with torrential rains and flooding, several more are missing and millions have been evacuated from their homes.

Tusk said he would talk to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Monday regarding aid for countries affected by the storm.

"We will encourage the European Union to provide funds for the damages that occurred," he added.