Polish PM Blames 'foreign Interference' For Cyberattack
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday his party, Civic Platform (PO), suffered a cyberattack that he attributed to "foreign interference" ahead of a presidential election in May.
Authorities in Poland, a staunch ally of neighbouring Ukraine, have warned in the past months that Russia may seek to target next month's vote with cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.
"A cyberattack on the Platform's IT system. Foreign interference in the elections has begun. The (security) services point to an eastern trace," Tusk said on X.
Poland has frequently blamed Russia for waging hybrid attacks and orchestrating sabotage on its own soil.
Tusk's chief of staff Jan Grabiec told the Polish state news agency PAP that the party suffered "an attempt to take control of the computers of party employees and the election staff."
He did not say whether the cyberattack was still ongoing.
"The state services are working intensively in connection with the PO cybersecurity incident. The case is serious," Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who is in charge of digital affairs, said on X.
In January, Gawkowski warned that "Russia is currently waging a war against Poland in cyberspace".
"Russia wants to influence our elections. It will deliberately interfere in the Polish presidential elections," he added.
Poland will hold its presidential vote on May 18.
Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski, nominated by Tusk's Civic Platform as its presidential candidate, is currently the frontrunner to replace the incumbent president, conservative Andrzej Duda.
But he will face off against both hardline nationalists and far-right candidates who have voiced strong Ukraine-sceptic views.
