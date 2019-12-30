UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish PM Condemns Putin For WWII 'lies'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

Polish PM condemns Putin for WWII 'lies'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for blaming Poland for the outbreak of World War II, saying Moscow was lying to deflect attention from recent failures.

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for blaming Poland for the outbreak of World War II, saying Moscow was lying to deflect attention from recent failures.

Poland's foreign ministry had already summoned the Russian ambassador in protest on Friday, recalling that the war began with a Soviet-German alliance and that Poland lost around six million citizens in the conflict.

"President Putin has lied about Poland on numerous occasions, and he has always done it deliberately," Morawiecki said in a statement.

"This usually happens when Russian authorities feel international pressure related to their activities.... In recent weeks Russia has suffered several significant defeats," he added.

As examples, Morawiecki mentioned that the European Union had prolonged sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea, Russian athletes were suspended for four years for doping and Russia "failed in its attempt to take complete control over Belarus." "I consider President Putin's words as an attempt to cover up these problems. The Russian leader is well aware that his accusations have nothing to do with reality -- and that in Poland there are no monuments of Hitler or Stalin," Morawiecki said.

"Such monuments stood here only when they were erected by the aggressors and perpetrators -- the Third Reich and Soviet Russia." Ahead of the German invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to carve up eastern Europe between them in a secret clause of the infamous Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

The Soviets attacked Poland on September 17, 1939, and occupied part of its territory before Hitler launched a surprise attack against the USSR in 1941.

Earlier this month, Putin blamed the Western powers and Poland for World War II, pointing to various treaties signed with Nazi Germany before the conflict began in 1939.

He later also accused Poland of anti-Semitism, claiming a pre-war Polish ambassador promised to put up a statue of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in Warsaw for his pledge to send Jews to Africa.

The row comes as bilateral tensions are running high, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing what has been described as Russian military adventurism and imperialist tendencies.

Related Topics

Africa Attack NATO Prime Minister Protest Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Germany Warsaw Vladimir Putin Alliance Belarus Poland Adolf Hitler September Sunday World War Jew From Million

Recent Stories

Du Plessis criticises 'big three' move

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan's govt implementing agenda of public we ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook blocks live streaming of Radio Pakistan o ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Science awarded Gold Medal to ..

36 minutes ago

16 suspects arrested, 540 kgs charas recovered in ..

4 minutes ago

Recent unrest in India validated Two-Nation Theory ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.