Polish PM hails 'brave' Moldova after EU membership 'yes' vote

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday hailed Moldova as a "brave nation" after its voters narrowly approved joining the European Union in a referendum.

With more than 99 percent of votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.

28 percent -- just 8,000 votes more than the anti-EU camp.

The thin margin is a setback for Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, who blamed foreign meddling for the narrow result.

Tusk, a former European Council president, hailed the country's "great leader and a brave nation" in a social media post.