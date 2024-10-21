Polish PM Hails 'brave' Moldova After EU Membership 'yes' Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday hailed Moldova as a "brave nation" after its voters narrowly approved joining the European Union in a referendum.
With more than 99 percent of votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.
28 percent -- just 8,000 votes more than the anti-EU camp.
The thin margin is a setback for Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, who blamed foreign meddling for the narrow result.
Tusk, a former European Council president, hailed the country's "great leader and a brave nation" in a social media post.
