Open Menu

Polish PM Says Syria Events Show Russia And Allies 'can Be Defeated'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Polish PM says Syria events show Russia and allies 'can be defeated'

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria showed that Russia and its allies can be defeated, as Poland's neighbour Ukraine battles Moscow's forces.

Moscow had offered military support to help Assad, a key Kremlin ally, crush the opposition in Syria's more than a decade-long civil war.

"The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated," Tusk said on social media platform X.

Poland has been a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly three years ago.

The EU and NATO member serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine said earlier Sunday that authoritarians who rely on Moscow's aid are destined to fall.

Assad was one of the few leaders who recognised Russia's annexation of Ukraine's four eastern and southern regions in 2022.

amj/sbk

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Poland Hub May Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World