Polish PM Says Syria Events Show Russia And Allies 'can Be Defeated'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria showed that Russia and its allies can be defeated, as Poland's neighbour Ukraine battles Moscow's forces.
Moscow had offered military support to help Assad, a key Kremlin ally, crush the opposition in Syria's more than a decade-long civil war.
"The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated," Tusk said on social media platform X.
Poland has been a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly three years ago.
The EU and NATO member serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.
Ukraine said earlier Sunday that authoritarians who rely on Moscow's aid are destined to fall.
Assad was one of the few leaders who recognised Russia's annexation of Ukraine's four eastern and southern regions in 2022.
amj/sbk
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table5 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Wind blows Wolfsburg to late win against Mainz15 minutes ago
-
Celebrations across Syria as Assad flees24 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table24 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated25 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Confederation Cup results25 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Confederation Cup tables25 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd top Championship after West Brom draw54 minutes ago
-
Assad: the last leader to be toppled by the Arab Spring54 minutes ago
-
Biden to deliver remarks on Syria54 minutes ago