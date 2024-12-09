Polish PM says Syria events show Russia and allies 'can be defeated'

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria showed that Russia and its allies can be defeated, as Poland's neighbour Ukraine battles Moscow's forces.

Moscow had offered military support to help Assad, a key Kremlin ally, crush the opposition in Syria's more than a decade-long civil war.

"The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated," Tusk said on social media platform X.

Poland has been a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly three years ago.

The EU and NATO member serves as a crucial logistics hub for Western military aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine said earlier Sunday that authoritarians who rely on Moscow's aid are destined to fall.

Assad was one of the few leaders who recognised Russia's annexation of Ukraine's four eastern and southern regions in 2022.

