Polish PM slams EU legal action as 'bureaucratic centralism'

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday criticised the EU's decision to announce legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining the independence of its national judiciary.

In remarks broadcast on national television, Morawiecki said the legal action showed that "a trend for... bureaucratic centralism is unfortunately progressing in Brussels but it has to be stopped".