Polish PM Slams EU Legal Action As 'bureaucratic Centralism'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:34 PM

Polish PM slams EU legal action as 'bureaucratic centralism'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday criticised the EU's decision to announce legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining the independence of its national judiciary

In remarks broadcast on national television, Morawiecki said the legal action showed that "a trend for... bureaucratic centralism is unfortunately progressing in Brussels but it has to be stopped".

In remarks broadcast on national television, Morawiecki said the legal action showed that "a trend for... bureaucratic centralism is unfortunately progressing in Brussels but it has to be stopped".

