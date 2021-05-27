Polish Police Arrest Teenager Suspected of Stabbing 4 People - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A teenager, aged 16, has been put in police custody for stabbing four people in the city of Bytom in southern Poland, the RMF FM broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to the outlet, the teenager was arrested overnight Thursday in one of the city's apartments, following a call to the police reporting a domestic scandal at the location.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered four people - two adults and two teenagers aged 15 and 19 ” with stabbing injuries. They were hospitalized in serious condition.

The police have specified neither the suspect's relationship with the victims nor his motive for the attack.

On Friday, a local court is due to determine whether the incident would be handled in juvenile court, or handed over to the prosecutor's office to try the teenager as an adult.

According to the general rules of the Polish Criminal Code, a person under the age of 17 is not responsible for a crime. But in exceptional situations, such as murder, gang rape, serious harm to health, or kidnapping, teens aged 15 and older can be found guilty.