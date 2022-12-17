Polish Police Chief Injured in Office Blast Says Ukraine Gifted Live Grenade Launchers

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The chief commandant of the Polish police, Jaroslaw Szymczyk, said on Saturday he accidentally fired a grenade launcher, which he had been gifted during his working visit to Ukraine, because he thought it was already used.

On Friday, Polish police said that one of the gifts that the chief commandant received during his visit to Ukraine exploded in a room adjacent to his office, where he met with the leadership of the Ukrainian police and emergency services. As a result of the explosion, the commandant received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

"When I rearranged the used grenade launchers, which were gifts from Ukrainians, an explosion occurred," Szymczyk told Polish radio RMF FM.

Citing sources in the Polish delegation visiting Ukraine, RMF FM reported that the chief commandant received two anti-tank grenade launchers, probably RGW-90s, in Ukraine as a gift.

According to Ukrainian officials, the grenade launchers should have already been used.

The first gift Szymczyk received from the Ukrainian chief of police, and the second from the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, RMF FM said.

Szymczyk told the radio that the day after his return from Ukraine, he wanted to move the gifts to the back of his office, and when he set one of the grenade launchers vertically on the floor, it exploded.

"The explosion was powerful, the impact force broke through the floor, and on the other side, damaged the ceiling," the commandant told RMF FM.

Warsaw appealed to Kiev with a request to provide explanations concerning the incident.