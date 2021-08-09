UrduPoint.com

Polish Police Detain Man Threatening To Blow Up Ferry From Sweden - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:42 PM

Polish Police Detain Man Threatening to Blow Up Ferry From Sweden - Reports

The Polish police detained a man in the port of Gdynia on Monday for threatening to blow up a ferry coming from Sweden, the national RMF FM radio station said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Polish police detained a man in the port of Gdynia on Monday for threatening to blow up a ferry coming from Sweden, the national RMF FM radio station said.

The Gdynia resident was detained on Monday morning shortly after the police received a message about a passenger claiming to have planted an explosive device aboard the Stena Line ferry.

The company that owns the ferry coming out of Sweden's Karlskrona, Stena Line Polska, said the passenger "was behaving unsafely, and expressed the threats to the passengers and the crew," as quoted by RMF FM.

The police have provided no further details so far.

Related Topics

Police Company Man Gdynia Karlskrona Sweden From

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

22 seconds ago
 UK Imposing New Package of Sanctions on Belarus '1 ..

UK Imposing New Package of Sanctions on Belarus '1 Year on From Fraudulent Elect ..

3 minutes ago
 Moderna to Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery to South ..

Moderna to Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery to South Korea in August by Half - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

15 minutes ago
 Bolivia Invests $17.4Mln in Exploratory Well Drill ..

Bolivia Invests $17.4Mln in Exploratory Well Drilling - President

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Ready for International Investigation of R ..

Belarus Ready for International Investigation of Ryanair Incident - Lukashenko

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.