Polish Police Detain Man Threatening to Blow Up Ferry From Sweden - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Polish police detained a man in the port of Gdynia on Monday for threatening to blow up a ferry coming from Sweden, the national RMF FM radio station said.

The Gdynia resident was detained on Monday morning shortly after the police received a message about a passenger claiming to have planted an explosive device aboard the Stena Line ferry.

The company that owns the ferry coming out of Sweden's Karlskrona, Stena Line Polska, said the passenger "was behaving unsafely, and expressed the threats to the passengers and the crew," as quoted by RMF FM.

The police have provided no further details so far.